Early-morning shooting near US-Mexico border leaves two migrants dead

By moon
Two Mexican migrants have been shot to death on the Mexican side of the border with the United States, Mexico’s National Migration Institute said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning. Another three people suffered gunshot wounds but were assisted by one of the institute’s emergency rescue teams, along with nine others who were not injured.

Rescue services found the group of 14 Mexican nationals at dawn on Cuchuma Hill near Tecate, a city in the border state of Baja California. By the time rescuers climbed up to meet the group, two migrants were already dead.

