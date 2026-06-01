U.S. citizen killed in shootout near Cabo tourist area in Mexico

A U.S. citizen from California was killed and six other people, including two Mexican soldiers, were injured after civilians were caught in a violent shootout near the tourist destination of San José del Cabo at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

The incident unfolded in an area popular with visitors, raising concerns about public safety in one of Mexico’s most frequented tourist regions. Authorities said the victims were caught in the crossfire during an exchange of gunfire. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible.

Officials have not released further details about the deceased American or the condition of the injured victims.