Video: Iranian Missile Strike Near Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base

Dramatic footage circulating online appears to show an Iranian missile or projectile exploding near the strategically important Ali Al Salem Air Base. The reported attack comes amid escalating regional tensions involving Iran, the United States, and its allies. Reports indicate that Kuwaiti air defenses were activated to intercept incoming threats targeting the base, which hosts U.S. military personnel.

Iranian Missile Strike Near Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base pic.twitter.com/AzMsG6ERyc — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 1, 2026

Kuwaiti authorities said air defense systems successfully intercepted hostile missiles and drones, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for strikes against the base. Recent incidents have reportedly resulted in injuries and damage from missile debris, underscoring the growing volatility in the Gulf region.