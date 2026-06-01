Police Officers and K-9 Shot While Responding to Call in Chesterfield County Virgini

At least two police officers and a police K-9 were shot while responding to a shooting call in the Gumfork Place area of Chesterfield County, according to officials.

Authorities said the incident unfolded as officers responded to reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and provided aid to the injured officers and K-9.

Officials also said the suspect was hospitalized following the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement works to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.