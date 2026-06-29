Apple Investigating Alleged iPhone 18 Pro Document Leak After Tata Electronics Cyberattack

confidential iPhone 18 Pro documents were leaked online following a cybersecurity breach at supplier Tata Electronics, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Security researchers say a ransomware group published more than 200,000 files on the dark web, allegedly including Apple-related engineering documents, component specifications, supplier information, and images purportedly linked to the unreleased iPhone 18 Pro. However, Reuters has not independently verified the authenticity of the leaked files.

Tata Electronics has confirmed that it experienced a cybersecurity incident but said its operations were not affected. The company has since tightened internal security controls while working with Apple as the investigation continues.

The incident highlights growing cybersecurity risks facing global technology supply chains as Apple continues expanding iPhone manufacturing in India.