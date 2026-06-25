Video: Building Collapses in New Footage From Venezuela Earthquakes

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Video shows a building collapsing in Venezuela following a series of earthquakes that struck the country.

Building Collapses in New Footage From Venezuela Earthquakes https://t.co/2oap5qoboo pic.twitter.com/isjl2JLWP4 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 25, 2026

The footage captures the moment the structure gives way as people nearby react to the damage.

Authorities are continuing to assess the impact of the earthquakes, including possible injuries, structural damage, and affected communities.

Emergency crews remain on alert as officials monitor for aftershocks and further risks.