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Video: Building Collapses in New Footage From Venezuela Earthquakes

Published: 3 hours ago
Video: Building Collapses in New Footage From Venezuela Earthquakes
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Video shows a building collapsing in Venezuela following a series of earthquakes that struck the country.

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The footage captures the moment the structure gives way as people nearby react to the damage.

Authorities are continuing to assess the impact of the earthquakes, including possible injuries, structural damage, and affected communities.

Emergency crews remain on alert as officials monitor for aftershocks and further risks.

Published: 3 hours ago
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