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Video shows the aftermath after a 34-year-old Somali man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly driving a car into multiple people in Ealing Broadway.

Video: Somali Man Arrested After Driving Into Pedestrians in Ealing Broadway, London https://t.co/1cv8siCt0U pic.twitter.com/0JFT9iCL72 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 27, 2026

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, responded to the scene and treated several people injured in the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police have not yet released further details on the victims’ conditions or a possible motive.