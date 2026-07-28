Yankees Look to Extend Series Lead Against White Sox in Game 2

The New York Yankees will look to build on their series-opening victory when they face the Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of their four-game series on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

New York enters the matchup with a 60-46 record, sitting second in the American League East, while Chicago leads the AL Central at 55-50. The Yankees also hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

Right-hander Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start for New York. Cole enters with a 3-5 record, a 3.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, and 66 strikeouts. The White Sox are expected to counter with Anthony Kay, who is 7-4 with a 4.30 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, and 80 strikeouts.

The Yankees continue to lead the American League in home runs with 152 this season, averaging 1.4 per game. Ben Rice has been one of the team’s top power threats with 31 home runs, while Cody Bellinger has been productive over his last 10 games despite being listed as day-to-day with a leg injury.

Chicago has been strong at home with a 32-20 record. Sam Antonacci leads the White Sox with a .281 batting average, while Chase Meidroth has been hot recently, driving in seven runs over his last 10 games.

The Yankees are favored to win Tuesday’s game, with the betting line listing New York at -136 and the over/under set at eight runs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EDT.