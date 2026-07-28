Explosion Reported Near Commercial Tanker in Southern Red Sea as Houthi Tensions Escalate

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has issued an advisory after receiving a report that a commercial tanker heard an explosion while transiting the southern Red Sea.

According to UKMTO, the vessel and its crew are safe, and authorities are investigating the incident. No damage or injuries have been reported.

The advisory was issued just hours after the Iran-backed Houthi movement claimed it had launched multiple missiles toward a Saudi commercial vessel, alleging the ship was attempting to violate the group’s self-declared blockade on shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The Houthis claimed the vessel was forced to turn back.

However, the Houthi claim has not been independently verified, and UKMTO has not linked the reported explosion involving the commercial tanker to the group’s claimed missile attack.

The southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait remain among the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors, with commercial shipping continuing to face heightened security risks amid ongoing regional tensions.