$800 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Up for Grabs Tonight — Here’s What You Need to Know

Lottery players across the United States are hoping to strike it rich as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $800 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, with a cash option of approximately $344.2 million.

The massive prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in the previous drawing, allowing the jackpot to continue growing. It is the largest Mega Millions jackpot since November and one of the biggest lottery prizes currently available.

Lottery officials say only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year, putting 2026 on pace to become one of the fewest-jackpot years in the game’s history if the streak continues.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has also surged to an estimated $663 million for Wednesday night’s drawing after no grand prize winner was recorded Monday. The cash value of that jackpot stands at approximately $290.4 million.

Powerball has also expanded internationally, with the United Kingdom recently joining the game, a move lottery officials say could help jackpots grow even faster by increasing ticket sales.

Despite the enormous prizes, the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot remain about 1 in 292.2 million, while the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately 1 in 290.5 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be announced after the draw, with millions of players across the U.S. hoping to become the next multi-millionaire.