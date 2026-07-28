Special Weather Statement Issued for New City, NY, Fair Lawn, NJ, and Spring Valley, NY Until 5:00 PM EDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement for New City, New York; Fair Lawn, New Jersey; and Spring Valley, New York, effective until 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Residents in the affected areas should prepare for strong thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and small hail. While the storms are not currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, they may still create hazardous conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down during periods of heavy rain, as reduced visibility and ponding of water on roadways may lead to dangerous driving conditions. People outdoors should seek shelter immediately if thunder is heard, as lightning can strike several miles away from a storm.

The National Weather Service advises residents to continue monitoring weather updates, as conditions could change rapidly and additional warnings may be issued if the storms intensify.