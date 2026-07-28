Teen Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Deadly 2024 Apalachee High School Mass Shooting

Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty to all charges. – NBC

The teenager who killed four people in a shooting at Apalachee High School in 2024 will spend the rest of his life in prison without a chance at parole, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

A Georgia teenager who carried out the 2024 mass shooting at Apalachee High School has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to all charges.

Judge Nicholas Primm handed down the sentence on Tuesday, ruling that Colt Gray will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the attack that claimed the lives of four people and shocked the nation.

Gray pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from the September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. The attack left two students and two teachers dead, while several others were injured.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard emotional statements from victims, family members, and survivors before the judge imposed the life-without-parole sentence.

The Apalachee High School shooting renewed national debate over school safety, gun violence, and mental health, becoming one of the deadliest school shootings in the United States in recent years.

The sentence brings the criminal case against Gray to a close, though its impact continues to be felt by the victims’ families, the Apalachee High School community, and communities across Georgia.