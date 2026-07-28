A kidnapping suspect was killed following a massive gunfight with law enforcement in Belleview, Florida, after authorities responded to the abduction of a 13-year-old girl.

Video: Kidnapping Suspect Killed After Massive Gunfight With Police in Belleview, Florida https://t.co/lEZ2OQydAe pic.twitter.com/KJtU8mAHNR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

According to officials, officers confronted the armed suspect, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

The teenage victim was successfully recovered during the operation. Authorities have not yet released additional details about her condition or the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement works to determine the full sequence of events leading up to the deadly confrontation.

Officials are expected to provide more information as the investigation continues.