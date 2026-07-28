Typhoon Dolphin Explodes Into Category 4 Storm, Forecast to Reach 190 mph

Typhoon Dolphin has rapidly intensified over the past several hours into a powerful Category 4-equivalent storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (125 knots) as it continues to strengthen over the western Pacific.

Satellite imagery shows Dolphin has developed a tiny “pinhole” eye, a feature often associated with extremely intense tropical cyclones. The storm has also begun its first eyewall replacement cycle, a natural process that can temporarily fluctuate its intensity before potentially allowing it to grow even stronger.

According to the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), Dolphin is forecast to reach 190 mph (165 knots) later this week, which would place it among the strongest tropical cyclones ever observed on Earth.

If the forecast verifies, Dolphin would approach the upper limits of tropical cyclone intensity, with winds capable of causing catastrophic damage in any areas directly impacted.

Forecasters continue to closely monitor the storm’s evolution, including its intensity and track, as Dolphin remains over open waters. Residents and interests in potentially affected regions are urged to follow updates from local weather authorities and emergency management officials.