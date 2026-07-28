Five Newborn Babies Found Dead in Boxes at Couple’s Home in Orange, France

The bodies of five newborn babies were found inside cardboard boxes at the home of a couple in Orange, in France’s Vaucluse department, according to AFP and multiple French media reports.

The discovery came after the woman gave birth to a healthy baby on Monday. Authorities subsequently searched the home, where they found the bodies of the five newborns.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths. Authorities have not yet disclosed the causes of death, the ages of the newborns, or whether any criminal charges will be filed. The investigation remains ongoing.