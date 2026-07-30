CEUTA, Spain — Video has emerged showing Spanish Army troops deploying in Ceuta after a major border breach that prompted a large-scale security response.

Video: Spanish Army deploys in Ceuta following major border breach https://t.co/BkEr1neaS1 pic.twitter.com/n9Ry6N9Cpm — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 30, 2026

Spanish soldiers are assisting local police and security forces as authorities work to restore order and reinforce border security following the mass crossing into the Spanish enclave.

Officials have described the incident as a “hybrid attack” allegedly linked to Morocco, although Moroccan authorities have not publicly responded to the allegation. The situation remains fluid as security operations continue and officials assess the impact of the border breach.