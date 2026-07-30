Italian minister calls for Spain’s suspension from Schengen over Ceuta crisis

ROME — An Italian minister has called for Spain to be suspended from the Schengen Area following the migrant crisis in Ceuta, escalating political tensions over border security and migration within the European Union.

The remarks come after a surge in migrant crossings into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta prompted renewed debate over the protection of the EU’s external borders.

No action has been taken by the European Union regarding Spain’s status in the Schengen Area. Any suspension of a member state’s participation would require EU-level legal and political procedures rather than a unilateral decision by another member country.