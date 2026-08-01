Storm Prediction Center issues Slight Risk for severe storms across Ozarks, Mid-Mississippi Valley and Southern High Plains

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Day 1 Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms across parts of the Ozarks, Mid-Mississippi Valley, and Southern High Plains through early Saturday.

A broader Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) extends across portions of the central and southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley, Midwest, Great Lakes, and parts of the Southeast, where scattered thunderstorms are also expected.

Forecasters warn that severe storms in the Slight Risk areas may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Residents in the affected regions are urged to monitor forecasts and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.