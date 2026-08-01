Update: Body of 10-year-old girl recovered from Passaic River; investigation continues

PASSAIC, N.J. — Authorities recovered the body of a 10-year-old girl from the Passaic River on Friday evening, bringing a tragic end to the search operation.

The recovery comes one day after officials found the body of a 10-year-old boy in the river near Veterans Court and a nearby park in Passaic, New Jersey. Emergency crews had continued searching for the missing girl following the initial discovery.

Authorities said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Additional details have not yet been released.