Houston forecast: Weak cold front to bring showers before another week of heat

Update: Houston forecast calls for weekend storms before dangerous heat returns

HOUSTON, Texas — The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston says heat will peak on Saturday, Aug. 1, before easing slightly on Sunday. However, hot weather will intensify again early next week across southeast Texas.

Forecast highs are expected to range from the low 90s along the coast to around 100°F inland, while the heat index is forecast to reach 103°F to 110°F, with some of the highest values expected in the Houston, League City, Katy, Wharton, and Bay City areas.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return over the weekend, with the highest rain chances on Saturday, ranging from 20% to 45%, before decreasing to 5% to 20% across most locations through the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service urges residents to:

Stay cool and hydrated.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on older adults, children, and pets, who are especially vulnerable to extreme heat.