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CBS News: U.S. and Israel reportedly planning major bombing campaign targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure
WASHINGTON — CBS News reports that the United States and Israel are planning what could become one of the most extensive bombing campaigns to date targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The report says the potential operation would focus on energy-related facilities as tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States continue to escalate.
No official confirmation has been issued by Washington or Jerusalem regarding the reported plans. Further details have not yet been released.