British Airways BA530 declares emergency en route from London to Naples

LONDON — British Airways Flight BA530, operating from London Heathrow (LHR) to Naples (NAP), has declared an emergency after squawking 7700, the universal transponder code indicating an in-flight emergency.

Flight tracking data showed the Airbus A320 transmitting the 7700 emergency code while en route over the English Channel. The aircraft was operating as BA530 with registration G-EUYS.

The nature of the emergency has not yet been disclosed. Aircraft may squawk 7700 for a wide range of situations, including technical issues, medical emergencies, or other onboard incidents requiring priority handling.

Authorities and British Airways have not yet released additional details. The situation remains ongoing.