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British Airways BA530 declares emergency en route from London to Naples

Published: dayين ago
British Airways BA530 declares emergency en route from London to Naples

LONDONBritish Airways Flight BA530, operating from London Heathrow (LHR) to Naples (NAP), has declared an emergency after squawking 7700, the universal transponder code indicating an in-flight emergency.

Flight tracking data showed the Airbus A320 transmitting the 7700 emergency code while en route over the English Channel. The aircraft was operating as BA530 with registration G-EUYS.

The nature of the emergency has not yet been disclosed. Aircraft may squawk 7700 for a wide range of situations, including technical issues, medical emergencies, or other onboard incidents requiring priority handling.

Authorities and British Airways have not yet released additional details. The situation remains ongoing.

Published: dayين ago
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