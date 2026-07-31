NAPLES, Italy — New video from the Campi Flegrei area near Naples shows landslides triggered by the magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck the volcanic region.

Update: Video shows landslides after 4.7 earthquake near Naples, Italy https://t.co/s5dJY8ecOb pic.twitter.com/wpEz2FPChp — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 31, 2026

Authorities have reported major damage in the affected area and are continuing to assess the full extent of the impact. Emergency crews are inspecting buildings, roads, and other infrastructure.

There has been no official confirmation of casualties as authorities continue their assessments. The situation remains under investigation.