Houston police release body camera footage of in-custody death after July 1 pursuit

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Police Department (HPD) has released body camera footage related to the death of a man in police custody following a vehicle pursuit that ended near 6200 Highway 6 on July 1.

According to HPD, the pursuit concluded at the Highway 6 location, where officers took the suspect into custody. The individual later died while in police custody.

The footage was released as part of the department’s transparency policy. The incident remains under investigation, and officials have not released additional details regarding the cause of death.