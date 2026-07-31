Authorities release early ransom note in Nancy Guthrie disappearance, seek public’s help

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities have released an early ransom note linked to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, hoping someone may recognize the handwriting or writing style and provide new leads in the decades-old case.

Investigators said the note is being made public as part of renewed efforts to solve the disappearance. They are asking anyone who recognizes the writing style or has information about the case to contact law enforcement.

Officials hope the newly released evidence will generate fresh tips that could help identify those responsible and bring long-awaited answers in the investigation.