POZZUOLI, Italy — A strong magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) volcanic area near Naples, causing damage in the city of Pozzuoli.

Video: Landslide captured in Pozzuoli after powerful 4.7 earthquake near Naples https://t.co/2erE2uLCWQ pic.twitter.com/husMbQshMF — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 31, 2026

Video from the scene shows a landslide occurring in Pozzuoli following the shallow earthquake, which struck at a depth of approximately 2.6 kilometers (1.6 miles).

The tremor was felt across the Naples metropolitan area, prompting emergency inspections of buildings and infrastructure. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, while there has been no official confirmation of casualties. The situation remains under investigation.