Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Essex and Deep River, Connecticut

NEW YORK — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Clinton, Essex, and Deep River, Connecticut, until 3:45 p.m. EDT.

A strong thunderstorm moving through the area may produce wind gusts up to 40 mph and half-inch hail. The storm could also bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hazardous travel conditions.

Residents are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy building, secure loose outdoor objects, and monitor the latest weather updates until the storm passes.