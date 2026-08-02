UPDATE: Twin Falls shooting victim identified by friends as local taxi driver Terry Dudley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — One of the victims injured in Saturday’s mass shooting at the In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, has been identified by friends as Terry Dudley, a local taxi driver.

Friends described Dudley as “one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” calling him a well-known figure in the community with a warm personality and a great sense of humor.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the victims, as notifications to family members continue. The shooting left three people dead and seven others injured, several of them critically, according to officials. The investigation remains ongoing.