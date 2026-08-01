Earthquake: Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes near As Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

AS SULAYMANIYAH, Iraq — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 71 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of As Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, according to preliminary seismic data.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of up to 40 kilometers, increasing the likelihood that it was felt in nearby communities.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and additional information may be released as seismic agencies continue to analyze the event.