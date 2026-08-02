UPDATE: Injuries rise to 7 in Twin Falls, Idaho, In-N-Out shooting; 3 dead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The number of people injured in the shooting at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, has risen to seven, according to a city spokesman speaking to The Associated Press.

The death toll remains at three, though authorities said it is not yet clear whether the suspected gunman is among those killed.

Police responding to the shooting later found the body of the suspected shooter in an area near the restaurant. Several of the injured remain in critical condition, while officials continue notifying victims’ families before releasing their identities.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the mass shooting.