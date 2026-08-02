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TWIN FALLS, Idaho — New video has emerged showing the suspected gunman during the deadly shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Video: New footage shows suspected gunman during deadly Twin Falls, Idaho shooting https://t.co/NTZHZuXrc3 pic.twitter.com/ByLpdycivZ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 2, 2026

Authorities say the shooting killed multiple people and injured several others before the suspected shooter was found dead. Police have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community, while investigators continue working to determine the motive behind the attack.

The newly released footage captures part of the chaotic scene as the incident unfolded. Authorities continue to review evidence and interview witnesses as the investigation remains ongoing.