Screenshot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Video circulating from the mass shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, appears to show an armed man firing a handgun during the attack.

Video: Footage appears to show armed man firing handgun during Twin Falls, Idaho, mass shooting https://t.co/GDaEMoVyNx pic.twitter.com/sNCPITqUXl — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 2, 2026

Authorities have not identified the individual seen in the footage, and it remains unclear whether the person was attempting to stop the gunman or what role they played during the incident.

The shooting left three people dead and seven others injured, several of them critically. Police say the suspected gunman was later found dead near the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.