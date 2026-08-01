Vincent Pastore, ‘The Sopranos’ star, dies at 80

NEW YORK — Vincent Pastore, the actor best known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero in HBO’s acclaimed series “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 80, according to his longtime manager.

Pastore was reportedly found at his home on City Island in the Bronx after friends and neighbors had not heard from him for several days. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Beyond his iconic role in The Sopranos, Pastore built a long career portraying mob-related characters in film and television, becoming one of the most recognizable faces of the genre. Tributes have begun pouring in from colleagues and fans honoring his legacy.