U.S. Embassy in Baghdad restricts staff movement amid rising tensions with Iran

BAGHDAD, Iraq — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and several other Western diplomatic missions have reportedly imposed restrictions on personnel movements, reduced travel outside diplomatic compounds, and activated emergency contingency plans amid growing regional tensions involving Iran.

The precautionary measures come as concerns mount over the possibility of further escalation in the region. Diplomatic staff have been instructed to limit non-essential travel and remain prepared for potential emergency scenarios.

No official announcement has linked the security measures to any specific imminent threat, but the heightened precautions underscore increasing concern among Western missions as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise.