Deven Alexander Manzanares charged in Pierce County shooting, accused of confessing on Instagram

PARKLAND, Wash. — Deven Alexander Manzanares has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm after prosecutors say he shot a man in the back in Pierce County, later admitted to the shooting in Instagram messages, and fled to Las Vegas.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred on June 6 in the 10900 block of Park Avenue South. Deputies found the victim conscious on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was unable to identify the shooter and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and seeing a small, older dark-colored two-door vehicle leave the scene. Surveillance footage later captured a black Volkswagen Cabrio convertible traveling nearby around the time of the shooting.

Investigators said a woman contacted authorities the following day, claiming Manzanares admitted through Instagram that he had shot a “40-year-old male” after pulling up beside someone he believed was a child molester. Prosecutors said he also sent her a news article about the shooting and later asked her for money, saying he was “stuck.”

Phone records obtained through a search warrant allegedly placed Manzanares near the scene between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting. Investigators said the phone later traveled south, reaching Las Vegas by June 9.

Prosecutors also stated that Manzanares has a 2020 Washington felony conviction that legally prohibits him from possessing a firearm. At the time charges were filed, authorities believed he was in Las Vegas and requested a nationwide arrest warrant.