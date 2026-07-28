Typhoon Dolphin Rapidly Intensifies, Forecast to Reach Category 5 Strength

Typhoon Dolphin has rapidly strengthened, developing a compact core and a small “pinhole” eye, a structure that meteorologists say can support periods of rapid intensification.

Forecasters indicate that Dolphin’s small, tightly organized core is expected to accelerate its strengthening over the coming days, although its compact size could also lead to more frequent eyewall replacement cycles—natural processes that can temporarily weaken a storm before it restrengthens.

If favorable environmental conditions continue, Dolphin is forecast to reach the upper end of Category 5 intensity within the next 48 hours, making it an extremely dangerous tropical cyclone.

Meteorological agencies continue to closely monitor the storm’s intensity and track, urging residents in potentially affected areas to follow official forecasts and any warnings issued by local authorities.