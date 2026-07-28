A powerful preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Japan’s Kyushu island at approximately 4:27 p.m. local time, prompting emergency warnings and a tsunami advisory for parts of the country’s southwestern coast.

New Video: Strong 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Triggering Tsunami Advisory https://t.co/KBwbv6DYuy pic.twitter.com/mT1kVMHj4q — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

The video shows the moment the strong earthquake struck, with shaking reported across the affected region. Japanese authorities said the quake reached Seismic Intensity 7 (Shindo 7) in parts of Kumamoto, the highest level on the country’s seismic intensity scale.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea, warning that waves of up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) are possible. Residents in coastal areas have been urged to evacuate to higher ground and remain away from the shoreline until authorities declare it safe.

Officials have also warned of the risk of strong aftershocks as emergency crews assess damage and monitor the situation. There were no immediate official reports of casualties at the time of publication.