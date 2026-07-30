Special Weather Statement issued for Uniontown, Thomaston and Dayton, Alabama

UNIONTOWN, Ala. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Uniontown, Thomaston, and Dayton, Alabama, in effect until 3:30 p.m. CDT.

Forecasters warn that strong thunderstorms moving through the area could produce wind gusts up to 40 mph. No hail is expected with this storm.

Residents are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy structure if threatening weather approaches and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions as the storm moves through the affected areas.