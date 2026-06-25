Singapore-Flagged Cargo Ship Attacked by Iran’s IRGC in Strait of Hormuz

A Singapore-flagged cargo ship was attacked Thursday in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to two senior U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The incident follows an earlier maritime security alert issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which reported an incident in the strategic waterway.

Authorities are continuing to assess the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the extent of any damage to the vessel and the safety of its crew.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, handling a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.