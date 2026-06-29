Deadly Shooting in Stade, Germany Leaves at Least Five Dead

At least five people have been killed in a shooting in Stade, according to German police.

Authorities confirmed that the suspected gunman has been apprehended, while the motive for the attack remains unknown.

Police have urged residents to avoid the area as officers continue to secure the scene and conduct their investigation.

Emergency services remain on site, and officials are working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information is expected as authorities provide further updates.