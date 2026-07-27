Storm Prediction Center Issues Severe Thunderstorm Discussion for Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued Mesoscale Discussion #1757 in support of Severe Thunderstorm Watch #518, warning that strong storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts are moving across portions of northeastern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The discussion is valid until 7:30 a.m. CDT on July 27.

Forecasters say the strongest storms could produce hail ranging from 1.00 to 1.75 inches in diameter, along with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The SPC noted that elevated thunderstorms may continue to pose a risk for large hail and isolated wind damage through the morning hours.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to monitor weather alerts and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions as the storms move east across the region.