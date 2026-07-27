Boy, 7, Drowns at Brazil Water Park While Pregnant Mother Briefly Went to Restroom

A 7-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a water park in Olinda, Brazil, while his pregnant mother had briefly gone to the restroom, according to local authorities.

Bryan Henrique de Souza de Barros was found unconscious in a pool at Olinda Via Park on Saturday afternoon. He was pulled from the water by a female visitor before receiving first aid from a firefighter working at the park.

Bryan was rushed to a nearby urgent care unit but was later pronounced dead.

Family members said the pool appeared shallow but reached depths of more than 1.6 meters (5 feet 3 inches) in some areas. They have alleged there were no warning signs indicating the pool’s depth or restricting children’s access.

Bryan’s great-uncle, police commissioner José da Silva, said the family is devastated and vowed to seek answers, stating they believe someone may have been negligent. Bryan’s mother, Emilly, who is nine weeks pregnant, had briefly left to use the restroom when the tragedy occurred.

Following the incident, Olinda Via Park announced it had suspended operations indefinitely, saying it is cooperating fully with investigators and providing support to Bryan’s family.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning.