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Crash Involving Overturned Vehicle Causes Major Traffic Backup on I-495 in Andover, Massachusetts
A crash involving an overturned vehicle has been reported on Interstate 495 northbound in Andover, Massachusetts, just before Exit 99 (Route 28).
The incident has blocked the left travel lane, causing significant traffic delays as vehicles back up approaching the scene.
It is not yet known whether anyone is trapped inside the vehicle or if there are any injuries. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling through the area as emergency crews respond.