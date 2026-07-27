Update: Death Toll Rises to Three in Seattle Center Mass Shooting During Bite of Seattle Festival

The death toll from the mass shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival has risen to three, after one of the victims died from their injuries.

The shooting, which occurred near the Space Needle on July 26, 2026, also left four other people injured, including a 2-year-old child, according to authorities.

Police have taken a suspect into custody. The suspect’s identity and a possible motive have not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Authorities are expected to provide additional updates as the case develops.