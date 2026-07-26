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A man accused of opening fire into a crowd in Tucson, Arizona, injuring nine people, was shot and wounded by a police officer as he attempted to flee the scene, authorities said.

Video: Suspect Shot by Officer After Mass Shooting Injures Nine in Tucson, Arizona https://t.co/zXmO7mqFik pic.twitter.com/a98rjirf5U — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 26, 2026

Police identified the suspect as David French, who allegedly began firing into a crowd before officers confronted him. During the attempted escape, an officer shot the suspect, who was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

The nine victims suffered injuries of varying severity and were transported to nearby hospitals. Authorities have not yet released information about their conditions.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the motive behind the shooting. Additional details are expected as the investigation continues.