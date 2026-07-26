Update: Abdul B., Suspect in Berlin Car Ramming Attack, Shot Dead by Police

Abdul B., the 21-year-old suspect in the deadly vehicle attack at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride event, has reportedly been shot dead by police, according to German newspaper Die Zeit.

The report says the suspect was located in Berlin-Spandau, where emergency responders confronted him. He was reportedly shot during the operation and later died. Authorities have not yet released an official statement confirming the circumstances of the confrontation.

Abdul B. had been the subject of a large-scale manhunt after allegedly driving a vehicle into a crowd at the Pride event, killing one person and injuring 16 others. German authorities had previously described him as being associated with the Islamist spectrum and were investigating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack.

Further details about the operation and the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death are expected as German authorities provide additional updates.