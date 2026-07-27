Police have taken a suspect into custody following a mass shooting at Seattle Center, near the Space Needle, during the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026.

Video (Update): Suspect in Custody After Mass Shooting at Seattle Center During Bite of Seattle Festival https://t.co/LZ1OrpCKTD pic.twitter.com/qMQ5nJCCdU — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

Authorities say two people were killed and five others were injured, including a 2-year-old child, after gunfire erupted in the crowded festival area. Emergency responders rushed multiple victims to nearby hospitals as officers secured the scene.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after the shooting. Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity or a possible motive.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.