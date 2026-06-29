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Video: Reported Explosion Near Place des Moulins in Monaco; Several Casualties Reported
Video shows a major emergency response following a reported explosion near Place des Moulins in Monaco>, where initial reports claim several people were injured or killed.
Emergency services and police have converged on the area, which has been cordoned off.
According to unverified reports circulating online, authorities are searching for a suspect who was allegedly captured on surveillance cameras leaving a backpack near the scene before the explosion.
Authorities have not yet confirmed that the incident was a bombing, and the circumstances remain under investigation.