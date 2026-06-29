Video: Reported Explosion Near Place des Moulins in Monaco; Several Casualties Reported

Video shows a major emergency response following a reported explosion near Place des Moulins in Monaco>, where initial reports claim several people were injured or killed.

Vidéo : Explosion près de la place des Moulins à Monaco ; plusieurs victimes signalées https://t.co/JpikWi7qZH pic.twitter.com/qjsmW9cYOR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 29, 2026

Emergency services and police have converged on the area, which has been cordoned off.

According to unverified reports circulating online, authorities are searching for a suspect who was allegedly captured on surveillance cameras leaving a backpack near the scene before the explosion.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that the incident was a bombing, and the circumstances remain under investigation.