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UPDATE: Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who remains at large following what authorities described as a targeted explosion in Monaco.

UPDATE: Police Launch Manhunt After Suspect Flees Targeted Explosion in Monaco https://t.co/vh9C5rm3ix pic.twitter.com/A8tEXH4pXD — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 29, 2026

Investigators believe the blast was caused by a planted explosive device, prompting a major response from police, bomb disposal teams, and emergency services.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and gathering forensic evidence as they work to identify and locate the suspect.

No further details about the suspect or a possible motive have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, with additional updates expected.