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Two Teen Boys Stabbed During Attempted Robbery in the Bronx
Two teenage boys were stabbed during an attempted robbery in the West Bronx on Sunday evening, according to police.
Authorities said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were attacked around 6:15 p.m. near East 176th Street and Park Avenue in New York City.
Both victims suffered stab wounds to the leg and were transported to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.
Police said the incident occurred during an attempted robbery.
No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.